G.G. Jackson announces commitment to University of North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - G.G. Jackson, the first student from Ridge View High School to receive the Gatorade Player of the Year award announced his college commitment at his Gatorade award presentation.

Jackson committed to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Gregory “GG” Jackson has arrived for his big announcement. The Ridge View High Basketball star is going to reveal his college choice. ⁦@RidgeViewSports⁩ ⁦@wis10⁩ pic.twitter.com/BYfyzporqE — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) April 27, 2022

GG Jackson is going to North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/KWTbYufOco — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.