G.G. Jackson announces commitment to University of North Carolina

Announces college commit at Gatorade Player of the Year award presentation.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - G.G. Jackson, the first student from Ridge View High School to receive the Gatorade Player of the Year award announced his college commitment at his Gatorade award presentation.

Jackson committed to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

