First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and few storms for your weekend

By Dominic Brown
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is moving in. Our rain chances are also going up.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mainly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperature will be in the upper 40s.

· It will be warm and sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

· By Friday, highs will be near 80 under partly cloudy skies.

· A few showers and storms are possible this weekend. Rain chances are around 30% on Saturday and up to 50% on Sunday.

· More showers and storms will arrive next week. Highs will rise through the mid to upper 80s for most of the week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Our temperatures are going up along with our rain chances.

First, for tonight, we’ll see clear skies in the Midlands as high pressure builds over the area. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies. A weak cold front will push in, but we’re not expecting too many problems with the frontal passage.

Highs will be in the near 80 Friday and Saturday. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday as our flow pattern from the south pushes more moisture in our direction. Rain chances are around 20-30%.

By Sunday, a few thunderstorms could mix in. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A few more storms are possible next week.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40-50%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

