Darius Rucker bringing new music festival to Charleston this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music star Darius Rucker announced plans to bring a new music festival to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina in October.

Riverfront Revival musical festival will feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry’s best food, libations, art, and culture along with music performances mixing country and rock on October 8 and 9 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

In addition to a headlining performance from Rucker, the two days of entertainment will also include performances by Brothers Osborne, Trampled By Turtles, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett, SUSTO, and more across two stages from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

Riverfront Revival (SRE Entertainment)

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” shared Rucker in a news release. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!

Organizers say general admission tickets start at $124.50 per person (plus fees), with payment plans starting at just $25 down. VIP tickets start at $399.50 (plus fees), with payment plans starting at just $50 down. VIP ticket holders will have access to a dedicated entrance lane, priority viewing areas at both stages, VIP lounge areas, premium restrooms, a dedicated bar, and more.

Click here to buy tickets.

MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest Upstate mom for calling 911 one too many times

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.