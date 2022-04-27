BMW to donate $1.25 million to restore, preserve 8 acres at Unity Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW Manufacturing announced it will donate $1.25 million to restore and preserve eight acres of urban wetlands at Unity Park west of downtown Greenville.

The donations will support the construction of a series of low-impact boardwalks and overlook through the wetlands, which occupy the northern portion of 60-acre Unity Park.

“Sustainability is an integral part of BMW’s corporate strategy, and we actively take responsibility to participate in our local community on sustainability initiatives,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “That is why we are excited about this donation to preserve and maintain these wetlands for future generations. We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy and learn about this unique ecosystem that is in Greenville’s back yard.”

The Park includes playgrounds, pedestrian bridges, walking trails, and a welcome center; the restoration of historic Mayberry Park; and the protection and enhancement of the Reedy River.

The wetlands help in flood abatement, naturally, filter harmful pollutants from water, store carbon and keep it from being released as a greenhouse gas, and provide visitors an opportunity to enjoy diverse plant and animal life while learning about wetland habitats, the species that live there, and the ecology’s importance to our environment.

“The wetlands serve as a critical interpretive and infrastructural feature of the park,” said Kristina Granlund, a landscape architect at MKSK Studios, the Unity Park designers. “Located along the original course of the Reedy River before its channelization, the wetlands offer a glimpse at this forgotten history of the Reedy while showcasing best-in-class green infrastructural systems and habitat restoration.”

The BMW Group has invested nearly $12 million in its South Carolina operations since 1992.

“Just as BMW has had a transformative impact on the Upstate since its arrival 30 years ago, Unity Park will be a transformative project for the Greenville community,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White. “The city is proud to partner with BMW, a worldwide leader in sustainability, on the restoration of the wetlands at Unity Park.”

Unity Park announcement. (Fox Carolina News)

