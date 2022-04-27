No injuries reported after 2-alarm fire at Hampton Greene Apartment Homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews contained a fire at an apartment complex in Columbia Wednesday.

According to CRFD, at least half of the Hampton Greene Apartment Homes building was damaged by smoke and fire.

This is what the scene looked like at Hampton Greene Apartments when our crews arrived on scene at this afternoon’s fire. pic.twitter.com/Blc4cnEoE0 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 27, 2022

Around 3 p.m. firefighters responded to a fire reported at the building off Gills Creek Parkway.

According to CRFD, heavy fire was seen spreading from the second floor of one building and entering the attic area.

Significant damages to the building have been reported, but CRFD says there are no injuries.

Fort Jackson Fire Department was also on the scene to assist CRFD.

The cause is under investigation at this time.

