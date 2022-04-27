SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, a police captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, the NOPD says.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was with NCSO for more than five years and died of cancer,...
Funeral arrangements announced for Newberry County deputy Janna Longshore
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Victim in deadly Columbia hit-and-run identified
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
Deputies: Man takes his own life after Kershaw County car chase
WIS10's Chris Joseph investigates a Columbia house that showcased safety risks
House demolished after WIS highlighted it in Columbia blight investigation
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe
President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Victim dies after shooting in Orangeburg
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42