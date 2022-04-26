Man arrested in connection with shooting in West Columbia
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting on Hudson Street that happened Monday night.
Parrish Rashard Brown was charged with discharging a firearm in the city, according to WCPD.
No injuries have been reported.
The West Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 803-794-0721.
Or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at crimesc.com.
