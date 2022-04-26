SkyView
Man arrested in connection with shooting in West Columbia

West Columbia Police Department respond to shooting at Hudson Street
West Columbia Police Department respond to shooting at Hudson Street(West Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting on Hudson Street that happened Monday night.

Parrish Rashard Brown was charged with discharging a firearm in the city, according to WCPD.

No injuries have been reported.

The West Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 803-794-0721.

Or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at crimesc.com.

