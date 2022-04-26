Man arrested in connection with shooting in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting on Hudson Street that happened Monday night.

Parrish Rashard Brown was charged with discharging a firearm in the city, according to WCPD.

No injuries have been reported.

The West Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 803-794-0721.

Or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.