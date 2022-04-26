SkyView
Two men from SC on President Biden’s clemency list

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina men are on President Joe Biden’s clemency list.

Christopher Gunter, of Columbia, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of MDMA.

Gunter was sentenced to 240 months of prison and a 10-year term of supervised release. His sentence has now been commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release, according to the clemency list.

Vincent Edward Kennedy, of Surfside Beach, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and money laundering. He was sentenced to 180 months of prison and a 10-year term of supervised release in 2014.

That sentence was later amended in 2015 to 145 months of imprisonment and a 10-year term of supervised release.

With the commutation grant, Kennedy’s sentence will be commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

President Biden’s list granted clemency to 78 people, consisting of three pardons and 75 commutations.

