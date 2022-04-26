SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Woman uses art to show others how to reduce, reuse and recycle

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, Dawndy Mercer Plank profiled an artist on her noon show who says, “We live in a disposable society. Most convenience items we buy and enjoy are used briefly and then discarded, often ending up in the landfill.”

Rather than just say that, Columbia artist Kirkland Smith is using her talent to do something about it. Kirkland takes unwanted eyewear, buttons, parts from a broken watch, or a cell phone and makes amazing art from what would have gone to our landfills.

As an artist of post-consumer materials, Kirkland is showing adults and children how to reuse, recycles, and reinvent.

You can see her work in person at Stormwater Studios at 413 Pendleton Street in Columbia’s Vista.

Learn more at https://www.kirklandsmith.com/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty, suspect took own life during negotiations
Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray (Cindy Swartz)
SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr

Latest News

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Woman uses art to show others how to reduce, reuse and recycle
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Woman uses art to show others how to reduce, reuse and recycle
USO Logo. (PRNewsfoto/USO)
FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni donate water to soldiers as they deploy
FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni donate water to soldiers as they deploy
FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni donate water to soldiers as they deploy
Columbia-Richland Fire Department Symbol
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department take part in Firetruck Pull