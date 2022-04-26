Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Woman uses art to show others how to reduce, reuse and recycle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, Dawndy Mercer Plank profiled an artist on her noon show who says, “We live in a disposable society. Most convenience items we buy and enjoy are used briefly and then discarded, often ending up in the landfill.”

Rather than just say that, Columbia artist Kirkland Smith is using her talent to do something about it. Kirkland takes unwanted eyewear, buttons, parts from a broken watch, or a cell phone and makes amazing art from what would have gone to our landfills.

As an artist of post-consumer materials, Kirkland is showing adults and children how to reuse, recycles, and reinvent.

You can see her work in person at Stormwater Studios at 413 Pendleton Street in Columbia’s Vista.

Learn more at https://www.kirklandsmith.com/

