Soda City Live: South Carolina Native to perform at Hollywood’s ‘Unearthed’ concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s no secret that South Carolina produces talent.

Many creatives relocate to other parts of the nation, seeking their big break and Columbia native Karlton Wallace is no exception.

Wallace whose stage name is “K. Starr relocated to California and will be performing for Hollywood’s “Unearthed” concert.

The hybrid concert will take place in California but fans and supporters will be able to watch from all over the world online for more information about the concert click here.

To follow K. Starr click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.