Soda City Live: South Carolina Native to perform at Hollywood’s ‘Unearthed’ concert

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s no secret that South Carolina produces talent.

Many creatives relocate to other parts of the nation, seeking their big break and Columbia native Karlton Wallace is no exception.

Wallace whose stage name is “K. Starr relocated to California and will be performing for Hollywood’s “Unearthed” concert.

The hybrid concert will take place in California but fans and supporters will be able to watch from all over the world online for more information about the concert click here.

To follow K. Starr click here.

