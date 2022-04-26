Soda City Live: Local Christian DJ hots virtual Jam sessions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the height of the pandemic, many people were forced to stay confined to their homes and relied on social media for both social interaction and entertainment.

Christian DJ, “DJ Larry J” used his down time to lift others up by hosting virtual jam sessions through his Facebook page.

His “Worship Wednesdays” quickly caught on, catching the attention of local churches and even landed him as a finalist in 103.1 KISS’s Best Non Radio DJ category for their inaugural Neighborhood Awards .

For more information, click here

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.