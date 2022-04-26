SkyView
Soda City Live: Local Christian DJ hots virtual Jam sessions

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the height of the pandemic, many people were forced to stay confined to their homes and relied on social media for both social interaction and entertainment.

Christian DJ, “DJ Larry J” used his down time to lift others up by hosting virtual jam sessions through his Facebook page.

His “Worship Wednesdays” quickly caught on, catching the attention of local churches and even landed him as a finalist in 103.1 KISS’s Best Non Radio DJ category for their inaugural Neighborhood Awards .

Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen
Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen
Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen
