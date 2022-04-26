Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lake Carolina Farmers Market has been back in the Midlands for two weeks now.

The Market takes place every Thursday and hosts over 30 local vendors.

ButterKreme Queen owner and baker Jackie Bradley is one of those vendors, and she creates sweet custom creations like cakes, cupcakes cookies and so much more.

