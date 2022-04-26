SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lake Carolina Farmers Market has been back in the Midlands for two weeks now.

The Market takes place every Thursday and hosts over 30 local vendors.

ButterKreme Queen owner and baker Jackie Bradley is one of those vendors, and she creates sweet custom creations like cakes, cupcakes cookies and so much more.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr
Blythewood High School
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Latest News

Soda City Live: Midlands go red for women luncheon
Soda City Live: Midlands go red for women luncheon
Soda City Live: Mother's Day
Soda City Live: Mother's Day
Soda City Live: Page Ellington Park
Soda City Live: Page Ellington Park
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week