Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Black Restaurant week is underway, and will be going on until Sunday, May 1st.

It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local black owned restaurant businesses from African American foods, African foods and Caribbean cuisine.

Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen is a hidden gem in Columbia.

The restaurant features Southern comfort favorites like grandma used to make.

Owner and chef Richard Conklin shares tips on how to make their famous Soul Rolls.

For more information click here.

