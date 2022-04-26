SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Black Restaurant week is underway, and will be going on until Sunday, May 1st.

It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local black owned restaurant businesses from African American foods, African foods and Caribbean cuisine.

Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen is a hidden gem in Columbia.

The restaurant features Southern comfort favorites like grandma used to make.

Owner and chef Richard Conklin shares tips on how to make their famous Soul Rolls.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr
Blythewood High School
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Latest News

Soda City Live: Midlands go red for women luncheon
Soda City Live: Midlands go red for women luncheon
Soda City Live: Mother's Day
Soda City Live: Mother's Day
Soda City Live: Page Ellington Park
Soda City Live: Page Ellington Park
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week
Soda City Live: National Infertility Awareness Week