SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SLED investigating inmate death at Lexington County Detention Center

Charles Carlisle Plumley, inmate who died at the Lexington County Detention Center
Charles Carlisle Plumley, inmate who died at the Lexington County Detention Center(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -A federal inmate who was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center died Saturday evening, April 23.

The 39-year-old Charles Carlisle Plumley is the inmate, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“Mr. Plumley was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while being housed at the Lexington County Detention Center,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He was transported to the detention center and booked Feb. 14.

“In accordance with our policy and standard procedure, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Mr. Plumley’s death,” Koon said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr
Blythewood High School
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Temps are cooler today, with plenty of sunshine
'K9 Godmothers' offer healing and support, while grieving Officer Drew Barr.
'K9 Godmothers' offer healing and support, while grieving Officer Drew Barr
A dog with the group K9 Godmothers
‘K9 Godmothers’ offer healing and support, while grieving Officer Drew Barr
“We lost a hero:” Friends remember fallen Officer Drew Barr
“We lost a hero:” Friends remember fallen Officer Drew Barr
“We lost a hero:” Friends remember fallen Officer Drew Barr
“We lost a hero:” Friends remember fallen Officer Drew Barr