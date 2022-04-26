SLED investigating inmate death at Lexington County Detention Center

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -A federal inmate who was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center died Saturday evening, April 23.

The 39-year-old Charles Carlisle Plumley is the inmate, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“Mr. Plumley was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while being housed at the Lexington County Detention Center,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He was transported to the detention center and booked Feb. 14.

“In accordance with our policy and standard procedure, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Mr. Plumley’s death,” Koon said.

