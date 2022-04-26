SkyView
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Blythewood High School
Blythewood High School(Blythewood High School)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On April 26, a student noticed a fellow student with a gun on school grounds and alerted administrators.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the weapon was secured without incident. No threats were made to anyone on campus.

The 17-year-old student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a firearm under 18.

She was arrested and booked at the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This is the second day in a row of reports of a student at Blythewood High School being found with a gun.

