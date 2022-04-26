SkyView
Orangeburg officers search for missing woman
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a woman that’s been missing since March 16.

Tiara Schneider was last seen by her mother and was driving a blue-green Chevy Cobalt with Delaware tags. The vehicle’s front passenger window is broken, according to police.

Officers say Tiara was born in 1990, but no other information has been released.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Schneider was previously employed by McDonald’s on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

If you have any information, call ODPS at 803-534-2812.

