Orangeburg and Columbia men sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Phillip Michael King and Anthony Lafayette Legette was sentenced to nearly 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal firearms violations.

“As recent events in our state have shown us, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “We will not tolerate violence against the police in South Carolina, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies that responded and prioritized these cases.”

King and Legette both pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Evidence presented in court showed that on September 22, 2018, an officer with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety attempted a traffic stop near downtown Orangeburg because the vehicle was reported as stolen.

The vehicle failed to stop for blue lights, sirens, or marked patrol cars, and took the police on a car chase through the city.

“These cases are examples of how local law enforcement work in partnership with our federal law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney to arrest and prosecute prolific violent offenders,” said Columbia Chief of Police W. H. “Skip” Holbrook. “Cases like these remove the ‘trigger pullers’ from neighborhoods in our cities.”

Evidence presented in court showed that on November 3, 2017, Legette was driving under the influence when he was in a car accident with an off-duty Columbia Police Department officer near downtown Columbia.

When the vehicles came to a stop, the off-duty officer approached Legette and showed his law enforcement credentials. Legette then failed to follow commands and fled the scene in his vehicle to an apartment complex in Columbia.

Senior United States District Court Judge Terry L. Wooten sentenced King to a total of 114 months in federal prison. Senior United States District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Legette to 63 months in federal prison. Both sentences will be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, and there is no parole in the federal system.

