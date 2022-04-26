SkyView
Nurse turned teacher says school district wants her to repay her salary

An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it...
An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it mistakenly paid her.(Pixabay via canva)
By Jonathan Hardison and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama school teacher is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars the school district said it mistakenly paid her.

As reported by WBRC, a representative with the Alabama Education Association said an educator, who went from being a nurse to a teacher, recently received a letter from the Chilton County School District demanding she repay about $33,000 in salary that was given by mistake over the last several years.

Previously, lunchroom manager Christie Payne made public a letter she got from the school system demanding she repay more than $23,000.

Payne said the school district told her that the system had mistakenly credited her for too many years of service after she was promoted.

The education association reports it is checking with other employees when it comes to other letters.

A representative with the school district said they could not comment on the situation due to employee privacy rights.

