N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag
Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag(TSA)

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

