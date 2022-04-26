Murder case in Richland County ends in life sentence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A jury in Richland County found a man guilty in an ambush murder case.

The jury found Demetrick Doctor, 49 guilty on two counts of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder on Friday, April 22, 2022. Judge Jocelyn Newman sentenced Doctor to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 2, 2019 Doctor encountered the victim, Justin Glenn. On Oct. 3, 2019 Doctor drove to Ballenton Rd. and opened fire on Glenn, Christina Hayes and John Dickerson.

Investigators said Doctor was armed with two shotguns and a pistol during the attack. Glenn and Hayes both died. Dickerson was permanently blinded from his injuries.

Doctor was arrested two days later by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

