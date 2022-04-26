SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Murder case in Richland County ends in life sentence

Demetrick Doctor
Demetrick Doctor(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A jury in Richland County found a man guilty in an ambush murder case.

The jury found Demetrick Doctor, 49 guilty on two counts of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder on Friday, April 22, 2022. Judge Jocelyn Newman sentenced Doctor to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fugitive accused in Columbia double homicide arrested

Prosecutors said on Oct. 2, 2019 Doctor encountered the victim, Justin Glenn. On Oct. 3, 2019 Doctor drove to Ballenton Rd. and opened fire on Glenn, Christina Hayes and John Dickerson.

Investigators said Doctor was armed with two shotguns and a pistol during the attack. Glenn and Hayes both died. Dickerson was permanently blinded from his injuries.

Doctor was arrested two days later by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty, suspect took own life during negotiations
Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray (Cindy Swartz)
SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible this afternoon
dhec sign
DHEC warns of rabid animals, pets exposed
USO Logo. (PRNewsfoto/USO)
FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni donate water to soldiers as they deploy
Mr. Hobart "Hobie" Erickson
Oldest active firefighter in South Carolina dies