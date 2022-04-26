Law enforcement looking for person connected to Orangeburg carjacking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for help locating a person who may have information on a carjacking.

“This individual may have information on a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Springfield,” Ravenell said. “Shortly after this happened, there was an attempted carjacking near Orangeburg we believe is connected.”

Ravenell said that around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, an Orangeburg County woman at a Springfield gas station reported that two armed males approach her car from the front and back.

The carjackers sped off in the woman’s black 2009 Honda Civic after the victim fled from her car.

Then about 40 minutes later, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a business at North and Kennerly roads where another Orangeburg County woman reported an attempted carjacking.

In both incidents, the carjackers were wearing neck gaiters and were in a silver Chevrolet Malibu stolen from the parking lot of a Branchville business on Saturday.

Anyone with information on the individual or the carjacking are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-5340-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.