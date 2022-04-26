SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Law enforcement looking for person connected to Orangeburg carjacking

File Photo
File Photo(Pexels)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for help locating a person who may have information on a carjacking.

“This individual may have information on a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Springfield,” Ravenell said. “Shortly after this happened, there was an attempted carjacking near Orangeburg we believe is connected.”

Ravenell said that around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, an Orangeburg County woman at a Springfield gas station reported that two armed males approach her car from the front and back.

The carjackers sped off in the woman’s black 2009 Honda Civic after the victim fled from her car.

Then about 40 minutes later, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a business at North and Kennerly roads where another Orangeburg County woman reported an attempted carjacking.

In both incidents, the carjackers were wearing neck gaiters and were in a silver Chevrolet Malibu stolen from the parking lot of a Branchville business on Saturday.

Anyone with information on the individual or the carjacking are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-5340-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr
Blythewood High School
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and few storms for your weekend
FILE PHOTO
State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to benefit Lexington Co. employees
WIS10's Chris Joseph investigates a Columbia house that showcased safety risks
House demolished after WIS highlighted it in Columbia blight investigation
SC Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags to half mast for Thursday April 27, 2022 in recognition of...
Gov. McMaster orders flags to half staff in honor of Officer Barr
Heavy fire was seen spreading from the second floor of one building and going into the attic....
No injuries reported after 2-alarm fire at Hampton Greene Apartment Homes