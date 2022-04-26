SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

KKK flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood

Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found by residents in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department said the flyers “appear to be distributed by a group or organization who depict themselves as the ‘Glory Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.’ The flyer appears to contain insensitive messaging.”

Police said they are investigating “to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.”

The Office of the Attorney General told WGCL that as soon as they were made aware of this matter on Sunday, they immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request that it investigate.

Police are investigating after KKK flyers found in northwest Atlanta. (Source: WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr
Blythewood High School
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Latest News

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Florida school shooting judge reverses herself; confusion follows
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and few storms for your weekend
FILE - A Mexican soldier patrols the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas...
Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit
FILE PHOTO
State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to benefit Lexington Co. employees