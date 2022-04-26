FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for a few showers and storms this afternoon and early evening.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today is an Alert Day for the potential of some scattered showers and storms.

· A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon as a cold front passes through the region. Chance of rain is around 60%.

· Some storms will have brief heavy downpours and gusty winds with small hail a possibility.

· We cool off behind the front with sunny skies Wednesday. Highs are in the mid 70s.

· We stay in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Weather Story:

A strong cold front is moving toward the Midlands and by this afternoon it brings a 60% chance of rain and thunder. Some storms could be gusty with some small hail so we have an Alert Day issued. The best chance of rain is in the afternoon hours from 2pm to around 7pm.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Wednesday we see cooler and drier air filter in from the northwest. This cools temps down into the mid 50s in the morning and highs reach the mid 70s with sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Thursday morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 70s as high pressure continues to hold on to the region.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The high sits to our north Friday with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the upper 70s.

wis (WIS)

We have upper 70s again Saturday and a warm front brings a 20% chance of some showers for the afternoon hours.

wis (WIS)

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers/Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs near 79.

Saturday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. 20% Chance of showers. Highs near 78.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.