First Alert Forecast: Temps are cooler today, with plenty of sunshine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re back into the mid 70s by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A cold front has passed through and has brought some dry & cool air to the region.

· Upper 70s for Thursday with continued sunshine.

· Expect a few more clouds Friday with low 80s for high temps.

· There’s a 30% chance of some showers and a few rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon.

· The chance goes up to 40% Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 80s.

First Alert Weather Story:

A cold front moves down to the southeast throughout the day today and brings in behind it, cool dry air. Expect highs in the mid 70s with sunny skies.

Tonight lows dip down into the upper 40s with clear skies expected as high pressure builds from the north.

The high pressure holds on to our weather Thursday and temps rise to the upper 70s to near 80.

As the high slides to our east we see a southern flow as clockwise winds flow around the center of high pressure. This southern flow provides a little more moisture and partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the low 50s and high temps reach the low 80s for Friday.

A warm front approaches from the northwest and brings a 30% chance of some showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Lows are in the upper 50s and high temps reach the low 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front stalls out over the area Sunday. This brings a 40% chance of rain and a few storms to the region. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s once again.

Wednesday: Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs near 81.

Saturday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Showers (30%). Highs near 80.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

