Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A staple of Columbia, the Famously Hot New Year is coming to an end.

Organizers for the yearly event announced the decision to end it Tuesday. President of the Famously Hot New Year board of directors, Sam Johnson said, “It’s hard to see FHNY come to an end.”

The annual event started in 2011 with the help of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. Over a decade the event grew to include sponsors such as the City of Columbia and Richland County. Private partners contributed over the years such as BlueCross BlueShield of SC, Aflac, WLTX, Alpha Media, Dominion Energy, Pepsi of the Carolinas, Segra and more.

The celebration brought tens of thousands of people to the Midlands and visitors from across the country to explore Columbia.

Johnson continued, “For the past 10 years, we have looked forward to bringing visitors from outside of the Midlands together with locals to showcase all that the City of Columbia, Richland County and the region have to offer.”

He said, “After nine years of hosting phenomenal live, in-person events with national acts including George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Wallflowers, Kool & the Gang, The O’Jays, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave, Sister Hazel, Elle King, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa, as well as a virtual event in 2020 featuring Arrested Development and Hootie & the Blowfish, and playing it “famously safe” by forgoing the event in 2021 due to COVID-19, we encourage visitors and locals alike to create new traditions around the holiday that include enjoying all that our vibrant region has to offer.”

