DHEC warns of rabid animals, pets exposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is warning pet owners about rabid animals Tuesday.

DHEC said a bat found near Wood Fox Drive and Singing Wood Lane in Elgin tested positive for rabies on April 21, 2022. Four cats were exposed to the animal and were quarantined under the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The organization said a raccoon in near Folkstone Rd and Ashton Rd in Ehrhardt tested positive as well on April 22, 2022. A puppy too young to be vaccinated against the virus was exposed. DHEC said the owners decided to euthanize the dog out of an abundance of caution due to the risks associated with the exposure.

The Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said, “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”

McCollister said caution should be taken to check for exposure any time people find a bat inside a room or tent. Families should take extra precautions if one is found near children, pets or other communication impaired individuals or if a person has direct contact with it.

A suspected rabid bat should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. McCollister shared that the animal will be needed to test for the virus.

So far in 2022 there have been 19 rabid animal cases across the state. DHEC says on average, South Carolina has approximately 148 cases a year.

