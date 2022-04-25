SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman with legs tied survives fall from 8th floor, suspect charged

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female...
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female victim on the ground, with her legs bound together, suffering from critical injuries.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A woman is in critical condition after having her legs tied with rope and falling from an apartment building Thursday night.

Authorities said they believe the woman fell from the eighth floor of the building in Washington, D.C. during what police are calling a “domestic incident.”

Police said they found the woman conscious and breathing and took her to a hospital where she is now in critical condition.

The woman’s 1-year-old child was missing following the incident but was later found safe with a family member.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the victim fell but arrived back on the scene during the investigation and was “distraught.” Kylee Jamal Palmer, 22, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police said their investigation is ongoing as they work to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr
Blythewood High School
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
wis
First Alert Forecast: Temps are cooler today, with plenty of sunshine
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the...
Manhunt for suspect after Wisconsin mom of 6 killed