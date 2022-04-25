SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Spider monkey with ‘Batman’ markings born at Florida zoo

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of...
Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.(Brevard Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CNN) – A spider monkey was born with “Batman” markings at the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

The mark on its face looks like the “bat-signal” -- the silhouette of a bat extending its wings. It’s used to call Batman when the bad guys are stirring up trouble in Gotham City.

Zookeepers aren’t sure yet if it’s a boy or girl, but the little one is doing well.

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty, suspect took own life during negotiations
Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray (Cindy Swartz)
SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Police, FBI search for 3-month-old baby abducted by stranger
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calls Moscow’s talk of nuclear war “saber-rattling” and says...
Nobody wants nuclear war, Secretary of Defense says
dhec sign
DHEC warns of rabid animals, pets exposed
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd death won’t be livestreamed