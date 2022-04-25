Soda City Live: Taking flight after seeing an interview on my own show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the things I love about our Soda City Live show is being able to feature segments about all the opportunities and activities offered in the Midlands.

Propel Aviation in Newberry County (clear)

Things I don’t even know about. Our producer had booked Taj Troy for our show recently and I learned about his flight school, Propel Aviation, in Newberry County. So, I bought the Discovery Class for my husband, Craig, for his birthday. Craig’s dad and brother are both pilots. And I knew Craig desires to get his license, as well.

Something like this made me nervous until meeting Taj who, in addition to being a flight instructor, is an F-16 fighter pilot AND a pilot for United Airlines. So, I felt Craig was in good hands. It was a perfect weekend for flying. He had classroom time on the ground first, then took off to the skies, with Taj actually allowing Craig to fly the plane once up in the air.

Propel Aviation in Newberry County (clear)

If you’re interested in the same adventure, go to https://www.propelac.com/

Also, parents, if you’re looking for something for your kids this summer, Propel will be holding Vacation Bible Flight School.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.