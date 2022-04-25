SkyView
Soda City Live: Taking flight after seeing an interview on my own show

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the things I love about our Soda City Live show is being able to feature segments about all the opportunities and activities offered in the Midlands.

Things I don’t even know about. Our producer had booked Taj Troy for our show recently and I learned about his flight school, Propel Aviation, in Newberry County. So, I bought the Discovery Class for my husband, Craig, for his birthday. Craig’s dad and brother are both pilots. And I knew Craig desires to get his license, as well.

Something like this made me nervous until meeting Taj who, in addition to being a flight instructor, is an F-16 fighter pilot AND a pilot for United Airlines. So, I felt Craig was in good hands. It was a perfect weekend for flying. He had classroom time on the ground first, then took off to the skies, with Taj actually allowing Craig to fly the plane once up in the air.

If you’re interested in the same adventure, go to https://www.propelac.com/

Also, parents, if you’re looking for something for your kids this summer, Propel will be holding Vacation Bible Flight School.

