Soda City Live: C.H.R.O.M.E. Ministries - From meth to ministry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Speaking engagements around the United States, handing out Bibles at cowboy rodeos and festivals, and wearing leather jackets while having a motorcycle ministry. These are the works of a man who left a life of meth for ministry.

Ron Perryman started C.H.R.O.M.E. ministries and C.H.R.O.M.E stands for Christ Has Really Opened My Eyes. (C.H.R.O.M.E. Ministries)

Ron Perryman started C.H.R.O.M.E. ministries. CHROME stands for Christ Has Really Opened My Eyes. It’s based on the Bible verse Acts 26:18 which says, To open their eyes and turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God, so that they may receive forgiveness of sins and a place among those who are sanctified by faith in me. Ron and his wife, Lisa, spend their days living completely different from what they once knew. The Perryman’s say from drugs, to jails, to living a life of sin, Christ turned them both around and now they’re using this second chance at life to reach others with that same love and forgiveness.

Learn more at www.chromeministries.org

