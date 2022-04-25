SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: C.H.R.O.M.E. Ministries - From meth to ministry

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Speaking engagements around the United States, handing out Bibles at cowboy rodeos and festivals, and wearing leather jackets while having a motorcycle ministry. These are the works of a man who left a life of meth for ministry.

Ron Perryman started C.H.R.O.M.E. ministries and C.H.R.O.M.E stands for Christ Has Really...
Ron Perryman started C.H.R.O.M.E. ministries and C.H.R.O.M.E stands for Christ Has Really Opened My Eyes.(C.H.R.O.M.E. Ministries)

Ron Perryman started C.H.R.O.M.E. ministries. CHROME stands for Christ Has Really Opened My Eyes. It’s based on the Bible verse Acts 26:18 which says, To open their eyes and turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God, so that they may receive forgiveness of sins and a place among those who are sanctified by faith in me. Ron and his wife, Lisa, spend their days living completely different from what they once knew. The Perryman’s say from drugs, to jails, to living a life of sin, Christ turned them both around and now they’re using this second chance at life to reach others with that same love and forgiveness.

Ron Perryman started C.H.R.O.M.E. ministries and C.H.R.O.M.E stands for Christ Has Really...
Ron Perryman started C.H.R.O.M.E. ministries and C.H.R.O.M.E stands for Christ Has Really Opened My Eyes.(C.H.R.O.M.E. Ministries)

Learn more at www.chromeministries.org

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
New details emerge as officials speak on Officer Barr’s death investigation
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr
Blythewood High School
Second student at Blythewood High School found with gun

Latest News

Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen
Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen
Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen
Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Soda City Live: Black Restaurant week presents: Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen
Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen
Soda City Live: Local Christian DJ hots virtual Jam sessions