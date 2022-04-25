SLED to announce results of human trafficking operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’ll be announcing the results of human trafficking operations Monday.

The joint announcement comes alongside members of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and other partners across the state. WIS News 10 will stream the joint conference starting at 2 p.m. on our digital platforms.

The operations have targeted commercial sex buyers.

Law enforcement agencies at the conference include:

South Carolina Attorney General’s Office

South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force

Hardeeville Police Department

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Summerville Police Department

Florence County Sheriff’s Office

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

Charleston Police Department

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Low Country Region Human Trafficking Task Force

The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

