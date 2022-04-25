SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SLED to announce results of human trafficking operations

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’ll be announcing the results of human trafficking operations Monday.

The joint announcement comes alongside members of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and other partners across the state. WIS News 10 will stream the joint conference starting at 2 p.m. on our digital platforms.

The operations have targeted commercial sex buyers.

Law enforcement agencies at the conference include:

  • South Carolina Attorney General’s Office
  • South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force
  • Hardeeville Police Department
  • Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
  • Summerville Police Department
  • Florence County Sheriff’s Office
  • The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office
  • Charleston Police Department
  • Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
  • Low Country Region Human Trafficking Task Force
  • The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force
  • Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
WIS EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock’s mom reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
File Graphic (KWTX)
8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC
Rapper Nelly to be at UofSC's women's basketball celebration Sunday, April 24th.
Rapper Nelly is joining Darius Rucker at UofSC’s concert

Latest News

FBI: Officer Barr first killed in the line of duty for SC in 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warm and sunny today, some thunder moves in Tuesday afternoon/evening
Exact Capital announced Monday, April 24, 2022 an initial investment of affordable housing into...
Exact Capital to make affordable housing investment in Columbia
SLED, AG Wilson to release information on recent human trafficking operations
SLED, AG Wilson to release information on recent human trafficking operations