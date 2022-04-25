SkyView
SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray

First responders were out searching Lake Murray for a missing boater Monday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they’re investigating a drowning on Lake Murray near Buffalo Creek.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the calls at around 11:30 a.m. The man’s body was found at around 2:54 p.m. First responders used wide scan sonar and SCDNR rescue divers were able to recover him.

Greg Lucas of SCDNR said, “A couple was visiting from Pennsylvania and were renting a home in the area for a month. The husband and wife went fishing this morning when the husband fell into the water.”

Investigators said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday rescuers were out on Lake Murray searching for a missing boater.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were deployed on Buffalo Creek near the Grant-Williams estate to search for the missing man. He was reported to have gone in to the water at around 11: 15 a.m.

