It’s a boy! WBTV’s Mary King, family welcome baby Luke
Our own Mary King left last week to take some time off to have her baby. Now, we’re excited to announce her little baby boy has arrived!
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – He’s here!
Baby Luke was born early Friday, April 22, almost a week past his due date.
Luke came in a healthy 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
Mary says everything went smoothly with the birth, and she and her husband Curtis were super excited to take Luke home to meet his big brother Jax.
Mom and baby are doing well.
