HOW YOU CAN HELP: Honoring Officer Barr

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce released details about Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr’s history of service and how the community can help honor his memory Monday.

The city said Barr began his career of service in Lexington County EMS in 2013. He volunteered as a firefighter with the Monetta Fire Department from 2014 to 2016. He moved to the Cayce area in 2016.

Cayce’s Captain Stephan Wilcox said of Barr,

“Drew was previously shot in the line-of-duty at the beginning of his law enforcement career while he was still in training. He had every reason to get out of this profession and yet, despite his injuries, the scars both physical and mental that he bore, he came back to work for the people of our community. If anyone knew the risks involved and what price may need to be paid to protect the rights and safety of our citizens, it was Drew Barr, and it barely slowed him down for a little bit.”

Barr went on to recover from his injuries before being promoted to the Traffic Unit in 2019, then to the K9 team in 2020.

The city said, “Our Department and our officers are so grateful for your kind words, your prayers and your offers to assist with meals and donations.”

The city is asking anyone impacted by Barr’s life to share their stories.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Children and other community members can send cards and letters of encouragement to officers in the department at:

Cayce Police Department

1800 12th St, Cayce, SC, 29033

Financial Donations can be made in his memory to:

Cayce Public Safety Foundation

In Honor of Officer Drew Barr

1800 12th St., Cacye SC, 29033

The city said, “...you can also donate to or participate in something that Officer Barr was particularly passionate about: Molly and the K9 Officers of the Midlands.” Barr and Molly were photographed for an upcoming K9 fundraiser.

On Saturday April 30 at Steel Hands, located at 2350 Foreman St. in Cayce the Steel Paws Initiative will kick off. It will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The initiative provides year round support for canine programs focused on public safety, special needs, service and rescues.

