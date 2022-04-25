FBI: Officer Barr first killed in the line of duty for SC in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI said Monday that Officer Drew Barr is the first officer killed in the line of duty for 2022 in South Carolina. Barr was killed Sunday, April 24, 2022 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cayce.

As of Monday, April 25, 2022 the national statistics are:

16 law enforcement officers were reported to have been feloniously killed in the line of duty in 2022.

21 law enforcement officers are reported to have been accidentally killed in the line of duty in 2022.

In 2021, 21 officers were feloniously killed in the line of duty. During the same period last year 19 officers were accidentally killed.

