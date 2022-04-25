SkyView
FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni donate water to soldiers as they deploy

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni Association (CCAAA) donated more than 2,000 water bottles to the United Service Organizations (USO).

The donation took place at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Monday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.

The FBI says the donation will be in support of the USO to provide water bottles to U.S. military members who depart from the airport for missions.

