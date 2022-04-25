FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni donate water to soldiers as they deploy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni Association (CCAAA) donated more than 2,000 water bottles to the United Service Organizations (USO).

The donation took place at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Monday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.

The FBI says the donation will be in support of the USO to provide water bottles to U.S. military members who depart from the airport for missions.

