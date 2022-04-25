SkyView
Dillon County coroner names victim in deadly nightclub shooting

The shooting happened at Millers nightclub around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed outside a nightclub over the weekend.

The shooting happened at Millers nightclub around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Barry Dunham, 22, of Dillon County.

Grimsley said Dunham was taken to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

