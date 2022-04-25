SkyView
Darius Rucker returns to alma mater and celebrates “History in the Making” with Gamecocks

President Pastides joins the University of South Carolina women's basketball team on stage...
President Pastides joins the University of South Carolina women's basketball team on stage before Darius Rucker performs.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Darius Rucker was a University of South Carolina student in 1986 before pursuing his music career, and the “Homegrown Honey,” singer came back to Columbia Sunday to honor the women’s basketball team with a free concert for students.

Event staff said about 13,000 students filled up Colonial Life Arena for Rucker’s visit.

Before the show, students expressed their excitement and overall pride in the University of South Carolina.

With a former student like Rucker and a national championship team to celebrate, students said it was an inspiring night.

“At USC, you can do anything as long as you follow your dreams,” Laura Whitt said.

Another student, Kristian Scruggs, spoke like a true Gamecock and said USC was the greatest school in the nation for a very special reason.

“Clemson doesn’t have Darius Rucker,” Scruggs said.

The concert began at 7 p.m. and started with a set performed by Rucker’s special guest, Nelly.

Nelly started the night off with “Ride wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” “My Boo,” “Just a Dream,” and shared the stage with Rucker for “Ms. Drive Me Crazy.”

Before the famous Gamecock alum’s set, the women’s basketball team was introduced and joined the stage with President Pastides for the school’s “Gamecocks” chant.

With a montage playing behind him of the South Carolina women’s April 3 win against UConn, Rucker sang the words, “this could be one of those memories we want to hold on to, want to cling to, the one we can’t forget,” as he began his set with “History in the Making.”

University of South Carolina freshman, Britton Parker said the montage was her favorite part of the show.

“People always think about our football team, but our women have been at the top for a long time,” Parker said.

And, Dawn Staley said during the show that this is not the last time she plans to be celebrating a national championship.

“We are not done yet,” Staley said into the microphone.

