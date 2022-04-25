SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they’re investigating a drowning on Lake Murray near Buffalo Creek.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the calls at around 11:30 a.m. The man’s body was found at around 2:54 p.m. First responders used wide scan sonar and SCDNR rescue divers were able to recover him.

Greg Lucas of SCDNR said, “A couple was visiting from Pennsylvania and were renting a home in the area for a month. The husband and wife went fishing this morning when the husband fell into the water.”

Investigators said the man was not wearing a life vest when he fell in.

Lucas shared, “We encourage folks to always wear a life jacket when you’re on the water, whether you’re fishing, recreational boating or riding on a tube.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Crews are searching for a missing boater who was reported to have fallen overboard into Lake Murray on Monday.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they are working alongside county rescue squads, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept., DNR, EMS and SLED Aviation in order to find an adult male who was reported to have fallen out of a boat at around 11:15 a.m. near Buffalo Creek near the Grant-Williams Estate.

Information is limited at this time. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

