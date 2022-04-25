The Columbia-Richland Fire Department take part in Firetruck Pull

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has been over two years since the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) has held the Firetruck Pull event in person.

The event will be held on Saturday morning, April 30 at the 1200 block of Lady Street between Main Street and Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Members of the CRFD will join members of the community to support research and patient care services for children battling cancer.

“I am so thrilled that we once again are able to hold this awesome event in person,” said Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, “Not only does it bring a lot of excitement and a fun spirit of competition to downtown but it also fosters a great deal of pride with our members who take part.

The competition will start at 10 a.m. with CRFD members taking turns pulling firetrucks.

It’s an incredible feeling for our department and our firefighters to be part of that,” said Chief Jenkins.

To register your team visit www.curingkidscancer.org.

