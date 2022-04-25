Columbia Police respond to shots at Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are at the scene of a reported shooting at 2400 Millwood Avenue.

According to officials, at this time there are reports of one person injured and taken to a local hospital.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the 2400 Millwood Avenue for a reported shooting incident. Preliminary information at this time: one person injured & taken to a local hospital. Limited info since the incident just happened. Updates posted here. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.