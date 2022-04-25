SkyView
Columbia Police respond to shots at Millwood Avenue

File Photo: Officers are at the scene of a reported shooting at 2400 Millwood Avenue.
File Photo: Officers are at the scene of a reported shooting at 2400 Millwood Avenue.(CBS46)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are at the scene of a reported shooting at 2400 Millwood Avenue.

According to officials, at this time there are reports of one person injured and taken to a local hospital.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

