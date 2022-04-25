Columbia Police respond to shots at Millwood Avenue
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are at the scene of a reported shooting at 2400 Millwood Avenue.
According to officials, at this time there are reports of one person injured and taken to a local hospital.
We will keep you updated as the story develops.
#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the 2400 Millwood Avenue for a reported shooting incident. Preliminary information at this time: one person injured & taken to a local hospital. Limited info since the incident just happened. Updates posted here.— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 25, 2022
