Blythewood High School student found with gun on campus
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old student has been arrested after a gun was discovered at Blythewood High School.
A teacher noticed a gun in a student’s waistband earlier today and secured the weapon.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18.
The student has been booked at the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
