Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responds to a house fire near Charleston Highway

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a fire off Charleston Highway.

Crews reported a single story single family house with fire coming through the windows.

The firefighters shut down Charleston Hwy to traffic to connect to a hydrant nearby and brought the fire under control.

Everyone inside was evacuated from the house and there are no injuries reported.

According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the fire was determined to have started in the area of the stove surface.

