One dead in Chesterfield County crash on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at South Carolina Highway 109, a driver on a motorcycle ran off the right side of the road. Master Trooper Brandan Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the driver ended up in a ditch.

They were traveling South when the accident happened and pronounced dead at the scene by investigators.

The cause of the accident accident is still under investigation by SCHP.

