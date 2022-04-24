Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. Barr and two other officers were dispatched at around 2:48 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance on Rossmore Drive in Cayce. They said the male suspect opened fire on the officers after they encountered a man on the front lawn of the home.

On Monday, Barr’s body was escorted by fellow officers from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Police Chief Chris Cowan said a seven-hour negotiation with the suspect ended when the man took his life.

The coroner’s office said a man named Austin Henderson, 36, killed himself in relation to the incident.

Per Lexington Co coroner: Austin Henderson is the man who took his own life at his house in the aftermath of Officer Barr fatal shooting, making him the suspect. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/02us6Cc4JU — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 24, 2022

Mayor Elise Partin said, “Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016. All of our Cayce officers, our Cayce team and our Cayce citizens mourn with Officer Barr’s family.”

Cowan held a briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Barr was 27 years old. He would’ve turned 28 in June this year. Cowan explained Barr’s career of service impacted the community saying, “He was a firefighter, he was an EMT, and he was a cop.”

Barr was a 2017 graduate of the Criminal Justice Academy. He’d been promoted to the K-9 unit in 2020. His dog’s name was Molly.

Cowan said, “He cared about nothing else but serving his community.”

“Officer Barr gave the ultimate sacrifice for us,” shared Cowan.

SLED announced Sunday evening they’d been asked to help investigate the shooting.

COMMUNITY REACTIONS

Reactions from across the Midlands and beyond started to come Sunday. Multiple law enforcement agencies expressed solidarity with the Cayce community.

Sheriff Jay Koon and every member of the Sheriff’s Department family would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to our friends at the @CityofCayce as they mourn the loss of @CaycePD Officer Drew Barr.



We stand with you as you support each other and Officer Barr’s family. #EOW pic.twitter.com/cn27zqzFUE — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 24, 2022

A tragic day for our community. 💔



Our sincerest condolences go out to Officer Barr’s family, friends and colleagues at @CaycePD.



via @CityofCayce pic.twitter.com/2bl3KhIk07 — USC Police (@USCPD) April 24, 2022

Our prayers and support are with the family of Officer Drew Barr and the @CaycePD.



Officer Barr was killed in a shooting early this morning when he responded to a domestic disturbance. pic.twitter.com/U0yEWCHlwV — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 24, 2022

Officer Barr had been recognized by the department in 2017 after being shot. He was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

Barr served in the Lexington County EMS full time as an EMT from 2013-2016.

The Columbia Police Department posted Sunday morning sharing grief with the community.

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department posted, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own. Drew Barr was a Captain with our department. Drew was shot and killed in the line of duty with Cayce Public Safety. Please pray for his family.”

The city issued an initial statement on his death saying, “At this time, our City, our Cayce Police Department, our officers and our community mourn the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr.”

WIS News 10's Jamal Goss captured this moment as members of the Cayce Police Department were seen hugging and mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday morning.

