SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Missing Autistic teen in Richland County has been found

Missing teen with Autism-Romell Noble
Missing teen with Autism-Romell Noble(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department says, Romell Noble has been located.

Previous Coverage:

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for a missing teen.

Romell Noble was last seen on Friday, April 22 at Babington Way in Columbia.

The teen’s family says Romell has autism and they do not know what he was wearing.

Noble is known to frequent the parks near the Summit neighborhoods.

RCSD is asking that anyone with information on Romell’s whereabouts is to call 911 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty, suspect took own life during negotiations
Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray (Cindy Swartz)
SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Andrew Barr

Latest News

dhec sign
DHEC warns of rabid animals, pets exposed
USO Logo. (PRNewsfoto/USO)
FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni donate water to soldiers as they deploy
Mr. Hobart "Hobie" Erickson
Oldest active firefighter in South Carolina dies
Orangeburg officers search for missing woman
Orangeburg officers search for missing woman
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Two men from SC on President Biden’s clemency list