Missing Autistic teen in Richland County has been found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department says, Romell Noble has been located.

Previous Coverage:

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for a missing teen.

Romell Noble was last seen on Friday, April 22 at Babington Way in Columbia.

The teen’s family says Romell has autism and they do not know what he was wearing.

Noble is known to frequent the parks near the Summit neighborhoods.

RCSD is asking that anyone with information on Romell’s whereabouts is to call 911 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

