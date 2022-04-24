Lanes back open after flaming car on I-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic has been cleared.

South Carolina Department of Transportation reported two right lanes closed and vehicle on fire.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-20 WB: at Exit74, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 12:35PM. https://t.co/vRtV7Sp8Wa | 12:57P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) April 24, 2022

