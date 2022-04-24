SkyView
Lanes back open after flaming car on I-20

I-20 right lanes closed, vehicle on fire
I-20 right lanes closed, vehicle on fire
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic has been cleared.

South Carolina Department of Transportation reported two right lanes closed and vehicle on fire.

