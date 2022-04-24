FIRST ALERT- Warm and sunny today, some thunder moves in Tuesday afternoon/evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warm temps and sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s, then we see a chance of some rain and thunder by Tuesday afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

Sunny skies today with highs near 87.

Lows are mild tonight with temps in the low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies throughout most of the day Tuesday, clouds build as a front approaches in the afternoon bringing a 60% chance of rain and storms.

Cold front moves through and cools us down to 53 Wednesday morning and highs are around 77 by the afternoon.

Staying in the 70s for the rest of the work week.

First Alert Summary

We’ve got a nice big ridge of high pressure over the region. This means we see sunny skies and temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s today.

Tonight we remain warm as we see a little more humidity coming in from the south. Lows are in the low 60s. Skies remain clear throughout the night and we see mostly sunny skies for most of the day Tuesday.

A cold front approaches from the west and brings a 60% chance of rain and storms by the afternoon and into the evening. Highs are in the mid 80s for the afternoon ahead of the front.

Temps cool off overnight with lows dipping into the low 50s as colder air filters in behind the front. This cools our high temp into the upper 70s Wednesday.

Thursday morning we have lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 70s with sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure builds back in.

Friday is mild with lows near 52 and highs reaching the upper 70s. Skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers and Isolated Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warmer. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 80s.

