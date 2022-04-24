Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A two-vehicle accident in Fairfield county left one person dead and two injured. It happened around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling North on Poplar Street and ran a stop sign.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where they later died. The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Allen Jermaine Trapp, II, 28, of Winnsboro, as the deceased.

The driver of the car and an 18-year-old passenger were injured and taken to the hospital to treat injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

