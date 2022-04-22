SkyView
Soda City Live: Orangeburg’s 49th Annual Festival of Roses

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop by in Orangeburg to smell the roses!

The Festival of Roses in Orangeburg is celebrating almost 50 years!

For two-days, families and friends can celebrate food, flowers and fun with local vendors and of course the beautiful flowers.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 30th and Sunday May 1st and head to Edisto Memorial Gardens to enjoy the events.

Click here for more information.

