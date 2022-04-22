Soda City Live: Orangeburg’s 49th Annual Festival of Roses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop by in Orangeburg to smell the roses!

The Festival of Roses in Orangeburg is celebrating almost 50 years!

For two-days, families and friends can celebrate food, flowers and fun with local vendors and of course the beautiful flowers.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 30th and Sunday May 1st and head to Edisto Memorial Gardens to enjoy the events.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.